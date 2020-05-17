REWARD: Owners searching for stolen horse in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – A Southwest Houston horse training facility is offering a $2,500 reward to locate their stolen horse.

The owners of Solstice Farms along Edwina Boulevard and South Freeway said the theft occurred on May 3. They said the thieves cut through the fencing surrounding the farm and led one of the three horses at the facility out.

The horse is described as “Chestnut mare, Quarter Horse/Arab, 14.2 hands, blaze, white sock on left hind,” according to a stolen horse flier.

The owners said the horse named is Jinny and has been with them for more than 13 years.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text 713-433-9817 or 512-937-2517.