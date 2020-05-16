Woman severely injured in crash with 18-wheeler

Published: May 16, 2020, 8:22 am Updated: May 16, 2020, 8:29 am

A violent crash early Saturday morning left one woman seriously injured.

The crash happened on S Sam Houston Parkway East, near Culled Boulevard.

After constable deputies observed the scene they concluded that this was a weather related scene, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 7.

At 3:57 a.m. Saturday, a woman driving a sedan missed her exit while driving near 5420 S Sam Houston Parkway East. She over directed her vehicle and slid under an H-E-B trailer that was believed to be making a morning delivery, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 7.

The 18-wheeler came to a stop but dragged the woman’s car about 20 feet due to the slick roads. The driver of the 18-wheeler stopped, rendered aid to the woman and called 911.

The driver of the 18 wheeler was uninjured.

The woman is in her mid-40s and suffered gashes on her face, lost her left arm and also lost her left eye, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 7.

She was transported unresponsive to Ben Taub Hospital but is responsive as of 7 a.m.