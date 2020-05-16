Mass food distribution event rescheduled, testing sites closed Saturday due to severe weather

HOUSTON – Local testing sites and food distribution events will be upended by severe weather that is forecasted for this weekend, officials announced Friday.

Food distribution

A mass food distribution event at NRG Stadium conducted by the Houston Independent School District and Houston Food Bank that has drawn thousands of families in need in previous weeks will be rescheduled officials announced.

Officials said they wanted to ensure the safety of families, staff, and volunteers.

Instead, the massive food distribution event will be held Monday, May 18 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the NRG Yellow Lot.

School district officials said families may continue to visit HISD’s regular, weekday food distribution sites next week. Each site can distribute up to 500 bags or 15,000 pounds of food per day. Participants who walk to the sites also must adhere to social distancing requirements.

Here are the following new dates and times for HISD weekday distributions:

Monday, May 18

Shadydale Elementary School, 5905 Tidwell Road, 9 a.m.

Jones Futures Academy, 7414 St. Lo Road, 9 a.m.

Revere Middle School, 10502 Briar Forest Dr., 11 a.m.

Highland Heights Elementary School, 865 Paul Quinn St., 3 p.m.

Fleming Middle School, 4910 Collingsworth St., 3 p.m.

Tuesday, May 19

Clifton Middle School, 6001 Golden Forest Dr., 9 a.m.

Cook Elementary School, 7115 Lockwood Dr., 9 a.m.

Tijerina Elementary School, 6501 Sherman St., 11 a.m.

Fondren Middle School, 6333 S. Braeswood Blvd., 3 p.m.

Sterling Aviation High School, 11625 Martindale Road, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, May 20

Milby High School, 1601 Broadway St., 9 a.m.

Jane Long Academy, 6501 Bellaire Blvd., 9 a.m.

Mitchell Elementary School, 10900 Gulfdale Dr., 11 a.m.

Northside High School, 1101 Quitman St., 3 p.m.

Henry Middle School, 10702 East Hardy Road, 3 p.m.

Thursday, May 21

Waltrip High School, 1900 W. 34th St., 9 a.m.

Furr High School, 520 Mercury Dr., 9 a.m.

Madison High School, 13719 White Heather Dr., 11 a.m.

Benavidez Elementary School, 6262 Gulfton St., 3 p.m.

North Forest High School, 10726 Mesa Dr., 3 p.m.

Friday, May 22

Chavez High School, 8501 Howard Dr., 9 a.m.

Sam Houston Math, Science, and Technology Center, 9400 Irvington Blvd., 9 a.m.

Key Middle School, 4000 Kelley St., 11 a.m.

Bastian Elementary School, 5051 Bellfort Ave., 3 p.m.

Sharpstown High School, 7504 Bissonnet St., 3 p.m. to ensure the safety of families, staff, and volunteers.

Testing sites

The city of Houston and Harris County announced all testing sites will be closed Saturday due to the threat of severe weather.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George announced the closure of all county-run coronavirus testing sites for the rest of Friday and Saturday.

“Unfortunately, we are temporarily stopping all Fort Bend County COVID-19 Test site operations to ensure both staff and those being tested are safe during the passing of the upcoming storms," George said. “We will begin testing at the earliest convenience after the storm passes our county to ensure everyone’s safety.”

For those who scheduled appointments scheduled for Friday and Saturday will be contacted to reschedule their appointments. For residents interested in scheduling an appointment, please visit www.fbchealth.org or call 281-238-2363.