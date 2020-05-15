78ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local News

Suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in southeast Houston, officials say

Tulsi Kamath, Senior Digital News Editor

Tags: crime, Southeast Houston, Officer involved shooting

HOUSTON – A suspect was hospitalized Thursday after an officer-involved shooting in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officials first tweeted about the shooting at 6:50 p.m. that took place near the intersection of Scott Street and Noah Street.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Houston police will provide more information in a press conference later tonight. KPRC 2 will livestream the briefing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: