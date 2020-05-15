METRO Park & Ride service gradually resumes Monday
HOUSTON – According to the Metro Transit Authority of Harris County, their Park & Ride service will gradually resume Monday, May 18.
This service update will allow more Houston area commuters to use METRO’s transit system.
Now, the service will operate on a limited schedule on select Park & Ride routes connecting riders traveling along all major freeway corridors to downtown.
Park and Ride routes serving the Texas Medical Center will continue operating on a regular weekday schedule. METRO continues to encourage riders to use public transit for essential trips only.
A complete list of the schedules can be found here.
Park & Ride - Downtown Destinations
- Service will operate from 5- 9 a.m. for inbound trips and from 3- 7 p.m. for outbound trips.
- Buses are scheduled to pick up passengers approximately every 15 minutes, with the exception of 236 Maxey/ Baytown which will run every 30 minutes.
- There will be no midday or late night service.
- Customers should allow extra time for travel as the buses may make more stops than usual.
Park & Ride - TMC Destinations
- Routes serving the Texas Medical Center will operate on a regular weekday schedule.
- 291 Conroe Park & Ride will only run 6:30 a.m. inbound and 4:30 p.m. outbound trips.
Local Bus
- Local bus routes will continue to run on a modified Saturday Schedule seven days a week.
- Route designations can be found on bus stop signs and on this METRO local bus route color chart.
- Extra buses have been added on routes with high demand to allow riders to spread out on vehicles.
METRORail
- Red Line: operating every 12 minutes.
- Purple & Green Lines: operating every 18 minutes.
- TMC Shuttle (Fannin South and Burnett Transit Center stations): operating every 6 minutes on weekdays, during peak times in mornings and afternoons.
METROLift
- Seating capacity on METROLift vehicles is reduced by 50 percent to encourage social distancing which may lead to delays.
- Please call METROLift Customer Service at 713-225-0119 if you have questions or need assistance.
HOV/HOT Lanes
- Service on all METRO operated HOV/ HOT lanes is operating during regular hours.
- During non-peak hours, single-occupant vehicles can access the HOV / HOT lanes for a toll.
