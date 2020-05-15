Masks with zippers: Houston women launch coronavirus-era masks that provide access to your mouth

Published: May 15, 2020, 10:56 am Updated: May 15, 2020, 11:26 am

HOUSTON – A Texas company with Houston entrepreneurs at the helm is bringing masks with zipper styles to cafes and public spaces with approachable designs fit for the coronavirus era.

The aim is to make drinking and eating easier, as the masks’ zippers provide access to your mouth.

The newly-formed company has a disclaimer on its website saying, “By clicking ‘I Accept,’ you are accepting that www.shopshutyourmouth.com is in no way liable for any illness or injuries. This includes improper use of zipper or any material on products. You should not rely upon the material or information on the website as a basis for making any personal, health, business, legal or any other decisions.”

The products also list these details:

These face covers are not medical or surgical masks nor are they advertised as such. Use of the face cover still requires proper hand washing hygiene and social distancing.

Face covers are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand cleaning with alcohol-based hand-wash or soap and water.

Only unzip when trying to eat or drink. These should not be unzipped for other reasons as it will defeat the purpose of the cover.

This face cover is designed to make living with coverage easier by allowing easy access to consume food or beverages.

Before putting on the face cover, clean hands with alcohol-based hand wash or soap and water.

Cover mouth and nose and make sure there are no gaps between your face and the material.

Avoid touching the face cover while using it besides the zipper itself; clean your hands with alcohol-based hand-wash or soap and water.

Replace the face cover with a new one if it gets damp.

You can wash and reuse this face cover.

These face covers are machine washable.

These face covers are not approved by the CDC.

Houstonians Haley Manley and Sarah Cordill have backgrounds in public health, according to the company’s website. Read more about the story of Shut Your Mouth here.

