After she and her family contracted COVID-19, doctor donates plasma for patients fighting to live

HOUSTON – Dr. Lindsay Kilgore, a breast cancer surgeon at M.D. Anderson, said she and her family contracted coronavirus about a month ago. Her husband was hospitalized for four days, while she was at home fighting off the sickness with her two young children.

Kilgore said her family got through the experience with the help of friends and coworkers. She said it’s now her time to help those who are currently infected with COVID-19.

“Everyone rallied around me," Kilgore said. "People were dropping stuff off at my doorstep. Dropping off food, supplies, and toys for the kids because they knew they needed to be entertained.”