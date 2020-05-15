6 Galveston Island beaches will be closed to vehicular traffic this weekend
GALVESTON, Texas – Vehicle access to six Galveston Island beaches will be closed this weekend in an effort to control the spread of coronavirus.
The beaches included are:
- Sunny Beach
- Hershey Beach
- 13 Mile Road
- 16 Mile Road
- Salt Cedar
- San Luis Pass
Pedestrians are still allowed to access the beaches.
Officials said police and Beach Patrol will continue to enforce social distancing requirements on all beaches.
