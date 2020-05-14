Whataburger celebrates the Class of 2020 with these burger-tastic gifts

HOUSTON – Attention all 2020 graduates: If you passed the mark and have your sights set on graduation, Whataburger has a T-shirt for you.

Its Class of ’20 tee is available on the food chain’s website for $19.99 and is made to “show off the ingredients of your success.”

The front has the Whataburger logo near the collar line, with Class of 2020 underneath.

It then lists the ingredients of the wearer's hard work: "late-night cramming, early-morning alarms, looooong bus rides, pop quizzes & tests, No. 2 pencils, and celebrating four years with plenty of honey butter chicken biscuits."

The Net Weight? 1 Diploma. And to top it off, Whataburger also offers a single table tent, mimicking its table markers for free with the purchase of the T-shirt when you use the code “GRAD.”