Toddler taken in stolen SUV found safe, police say

HOUSTON – A 2-year-old child was found safe after an SUV was stolen with the child inside, police said.

Police said they received a call at around 9:20 a.m. Thursday about a vehicle that was stolen. According to officers, the baby’s mother went into a Walgreens located in the 13190 block of Bellaire Boulevard while the child was still in the vehicle. A DPS helicopter and HPD officers then proceeded to look for the SUV.

Shortly after, officers said they were called to the 12100 block of Alief Clodine Road after a man said he found the child. Police said the child was unharmed.

The vehicle has not been located. Police said there is other information known at this time.