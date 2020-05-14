One Good Thing: Nurse sails to New York to help fight COVID-19

BROOKLYN, New York – Imagine sailing up the East Coast during the winter to help patients fighting the coronavirus. Well, that’s exactly what one nurse from Virginia did.

Rachel Hartley is now living on her sailboat docked in a marina in Brooklyn.

She and her husband sailed from their home to help fight the coronavirus back in March.

"We just wanna love the city of New York and serve the people here and it's very much our faith in God that drives us towards that and that has driven us here," Hartley said.

Rachel's contract keeps her there until June but she'd like to stay as long as she's needed.

Remember, if you see good news in your neighborhood, share it with us.