Fire crews battling 2-alarm fire at southwest Houston apartment complex Thursday

HOUSTON – Houston fire crews are battling a massive, two-alarm blaze at an apartment complex in southwest Houston Thursday evening.

The fire was first reported at about 3:45 p.m. at the Churchill Townhomes apartment complex located at 2425 August Drive, near Westheimer Road, just west of The Galleria.

Massive flames and copious amounts of smoke could be seen billowing from a building in the complex.

The Houston Fire Department said no one was injured in the fire but asks that people avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.