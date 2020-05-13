These are the health protocols that local ‘big box retailers’ are taking as they reopen

HOUSTON – Most shopping malls have been open since the beginning of May but a lot of “big box retailers” stayed closed as they worked to map out the best plan to allow shoppers inside while keeping everyone safe.

This week, many of those retailers, like Nordstrom at The Galleria, finally opened their doors, following recommendations laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local and state officials.

In the video above, see what health protocols are being implemented by retailers in the Houston area.