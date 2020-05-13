74ºF

Strong demand for mental health support in Houston area

Phil Archer, Reporter

Tags: mental health, COVID-19, pandemic, job loss, anxiety, depression

HOUSTON – The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t just caused physical pain and suffering. It’s also taken quite a toll on the mental health of thousands of Texans.

The COVID-19 crisis is taking a mental toll. Anxiety and anger over the potential infection, job loss, and isolation are showing up in calls for help with mental issues.

A Houston help-line is now partnering with the state to provide help.

