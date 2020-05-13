LIVE: Mayor Sylvester Turner gives update on coronavirus in Houston
HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner gave an update on the city’s response to coronavirus Wednesday afternoon.
- 117 new positive cases and 3 new deaths
- Rental assistance program: $15 million were exhausted in 90 minutes. More that 11,000 people signed up.
- I knew going into it there would be more needs than funds. Asked the federal government for more funds.
HHD Job Fair
- Houston Health Department will be hosting two virtual job fairs to add another 300 contact tracers. WIll take place Thursday, May 14 via Microsoft Teams.
- STEPHEN L. WILLIAMS: These 300 new temporary positions are critical to the contact tracing effort. We also need people to man call centers, community engagement and more. Contact tracing is not new, but it has never been at this scale.
- Had people call in with interest about the jobs, but that is not enough.
Testing
- Want to encourage people to continue to get tested.
