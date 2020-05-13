Man killed during shootout while baby there, another man injured, deputies say

Published: May 13, 2020, 5:25 am Updated: May 13, 2020, 5:31 am

HOUSTON – One man is dead and another man is injured after a shootout where a 10-month-old baby was present in northeast Harris County Tuesday night, deputies said.

Deputies said the shooting happened at around 9 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 5350 block of Aeropark Drive.

Deputies said one man was shot and transported to the hospital, where he later died. According to HCSO, they later found out the man’s mother and baby were at the scene, but were not hurt.

Deputies also said the other man that was shot and transported to the hospital.

According to deputies, it is uncertain what led up to the shooting.