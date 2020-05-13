Golden Nugget reopening hotel, pool and restaurant services in Lake Charles

HOUSTON – The Golden Nugget Lake Charles is reopening Friday at 4 p.m. amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The hotel, pool and restaurant will begin welcoming guests, while the casino floor will resume Monday, the company announced Wednesday. The luxury hotel is two hours east of Houston.

“We have anxiously awaited this reopening and look forward to welcoming the Lake Charles and surrounding communities back to our hotel and casino,” said CEO and owner Tilman Fertitta in a press release.

The restaurants set to reopen include Landry’s Seafood House, Vic & Anthony’s, Saltgrass Steak House, and Bills Bar & Burger. The H20 Pool and Lazy River, private beach, marina and retail are also set to operate, and other amenities will launch based on business demand, the company said.

The 7,00-yard golf course is open Wednesday through Sunday.

“This is a step in the right direction to getting our employees back to work," Tilman said. "We are following CDC, state and regulatory guidelines and taking all the prudent and essential measures to maintain a safe and clean environment for our guests and employees.”