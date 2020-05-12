Woman sends letters of love to mother quarantined at League City senior living community

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – We’ve seen and heard so many touching stories about family members staying connected during this pandemic, in creative ways. For one local woman, it’s through the lost art of letter writing.

Karen Sutero couldn’t think of a better way to stay connected to her 91-year-old mother, Maureen Green, a resident at Delaney at South Shore Senior Living Community in League City. The handwritten letters she sent her got both of them through these uncertain times.

“I was trying to keep her active and busy and involved. I wanted to make sure she walked to her mailbox as often as possible,” Sutero said.

Over the past two months, Sutero would spend about an hour, two to three times a week, writing to her mother. The letters were filled with love and encouragement about everything under the sun.

“I’d put a letter in there, maybe some fill in the blank things for her to do, some poems, some bible verses and comics. Just a little bit of everything,” Sutero said.

Reading isn’t as easy as it used to be for Green, who has macular degeneration, a disease that causes vision loss. Karen made sure the print was big enough so she could see it.

“I was just blown away by the whole thing. I had no idea she would do anything like this and I don’t know what inspired her to start doing it,” Green said.

For Mother’s Day, Sutero gave her mother a little something extra -- a history lesson.

“I learned a lot because I was trying to give her something different to read and I had no idea Mother’s Day goes back to the mid-1800′s,” Sutero said.

Green said the unconditional love between daughters and their mothers is something to be celebrated.

“This is fantastic. This is inspirational for somebody else,” Green said.