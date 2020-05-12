Trump on Americans hoping for a second round of stimulus checks: ‘We’re talking about that’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump and his administration were in talks Monday considering a second round of stimulus checks to Americans, Fox News reported.

“We’re talking about that,” he answered a reporter’s question when asked about a Democratic proposal to send another round of checks. “We’re talking about that with a number of different people. We’re talking about a payroll tax.”

Phase 3 of the coronavirus stimulus plan, announced in March at the beginning of the pandemic, protected employees from future payroll tax cuts. The plan included $1,200 stimulus checks to individuals to provide relief as part of the CARES Act.

Trump had repeatedly called for payroll tax cuts and stimulus for Phase 4 of the plan, especially since individuals are becoming eligible to return to work as businesses slowly reopen.

Once the Trump administration moves into Phase 4 stimulus, it could result in another $2 trillion to focus on infrastructure.

He told Fox News that he is in “no rush” to negotiate, but the deal could come as early as next week.

While the White House plans to unveil a multi-trillion dollar coronavirus relief bill, Democrats are eyeing something with more funding for local and state governments, small business funding, and unemployment. Republicans are skeptical on including other issues that predate coronavirus.

In the meantime, Sens. Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, and Ed Markley are advocating for a $2,000 monthly payment to Americans to stimulate the economy, according to CNN.