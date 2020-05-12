Need a marriage license in Harris County during the pandemic? Here is what you need to know.

HOUSTON – Harris County is going to be issuing marriage licenses again, but the process is going to be a little different thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

When can we get our license?

The Harris County Clerk will begin issuing licenses on May 18 by appointment only.

How can we make an appointment?

To make an appointment, call 713-274-8686 or go to Cclerk.hctx.net/Applications/AppointmentBooking.

Where do we need to go to pick up the license?

Marriage licenses are only being issued at Harris County Civil Courthouse in downtown at 201 Caroline Street.

What days are available for appointment?

Appointments are only available Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will not take walk-ins.

What happens when we arrive?

You will be allowed to enter once you go through a health screening. Refusal to participate in the health screening will prevent entrance to the building, according to the Harris County Clerk’s office.