Carnival inundated with bookings after announcing August departures; these are cruises slated to set sail from Galveston

HOUSTON – Bookings for Carnival Cruise Line shot up 600 percent after announcing cruises would begin on August 1, according to Cruise Planners, a cruise booking company.

The spike is a 200% increase over the same time period last year.

TMZ reported the booking company noted people were “not a bit concerned about traveling at this time” because many said they were healthy and looking forward to life after lockdown.

A check of Carnival’s website shows a Western Caribbean cruise aboard the Carnival Dream is scheduled to set sail from Galveston as soon as August 8, with several subsequent cruises to depart through the month and into next year.

See all of the Galveston cruises here.

However, plans are just plans, as Carnival noted on social media, saying in part:

Update on important information regarding our service pause extension. Posted by Carnival Cruise Line on Monday, May 4, 2020

“Any resumption of cruise operations – whenever that may be – is fully dependent on our continued efforts in cooperation with federal, state, local and international government officials,” a news release said. “In our continued support of public health efforts, any return to service will also include whatever enhanced operational protocols and social gathering guidelines that are in place at the time of the resumption of cruise operations. We are committed to supporting all public health efforts to manage the COVID-19 situation and will continue to keep our guests, travel agent partners and other stakeholders informed.”

In a news release, Carnival said it is taking a “measured approach.”

“We are…focusing on the potential for sailing from a select number of homeports where we have more significant operations that are easily accessible by car for the majority of our guests,” a news release said. “We will use this additional time to continue to engage experts, government officials and stakeholders on additional protocols and procedures to protect the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we serve. We appreciate the understanding and support of our guests and travel agent partners and look forward to welcoming them on board as the environment for travel and tourism improves.”

What do you think about cruises starting up again? Would you take a cruise in August?