Be a disease detective: How to apply to UH’s free training program for coronavirus contact tracing

HOUSTON – The University of Houston College of Medicine has started training the next generation of contact tracers and disease detectives to meet a growing need for mapping the web of people who’ve been exposed to a coronavirus patient.

The free Epidemiology Corps program is part of a collaboration between the University and the Houston and Harris County health departments.

Their goal is to help stop or reduce the spread of the virus by helping patients recall who they’ve been in contact with.

What is contact tracing

Contact tracers or disease detectives help COVID-19 patients recall everyone they’ve had close contact with in the days leading up to their positive test result. The contact tracers will then notify those people of their potential exposure and risk and ask them to isolate to reduce the spread of the virus.

Who can sign up

Students and staff members of the University of Houston can sign up to take this course. To sign up, click here.

What you will learn

The basics of a pandemic

The signs and symptoms of COVID-19

Actions and requirements associated with the contact tracing process

How to apply contact tracing protocols to a range of health scenarios.

About the course

The free program will only be available online and will consist of 12 learning hours. Participants will be asked to complete the course in four days.

Students will be eligible to earn course credit for taking the course and then complete internships with the Houston or Harris County Health Departments.

Will I be able to put the training to work?

Between the Houston and Harris County health departments, several thousand contact tracers are expected to be put to work.

The University says 4,000 contact tracers are expected to be hired in Texas by mid-May.

It is possible that other opportunities for contact tracing may become available in the Houston area, in the weeks and months ahead.