One Good Thing: Houston mom creates yard signs illustrated with first responders
HOUSTON – A Houston mom is showing her appreciation to the frontline and essential workers by creating these cute yard signs and the $20 signs are popping up everywhere.
As of Saturday, the woman had over 900 orders. All of the proceeds will benefit Brighter Bites Houston, a non-profit that also supports the Houston Food Bank.
Robyn Rosen Goldstein, the creator of the signs, says she is shipping nationwide and has already sold to more than 20 states.
