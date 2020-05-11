Man shot to death at apartment complex in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police said they are trying to figure out what happened before a man was found shot to death in the middle of an apartment complex in northeast Houston.

Police said the shooting happened on Northline and Rosamond Street at around 1:40 a.m.

According to officers, witnesses saw someone in the courtyard near the victim's body right after the shooting. it's not clear if that person is a suspect.

Police said they were unsure if the victim lived at the complex.