Texas man accused of assaulting H-E-B cashier with bag of lettuce and steak, police say

LEANDER, Texas – A suspect has been identified in a Sunday assault of an H-E-B cashier, according to the Leander Police Department.

A man was seen on video surveillance at the store near Austin, throwing a package of steak and a bag of lettuce at the cashier in frustration over there being a limit on meat purchases, police said.

Video surveillance showed the man walking out of the store at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday and driving away in a white Ford Fusion.