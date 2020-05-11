Join us Tuesday for an interview with Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick about the coronavirus, Texas oil prices and the economy

Join The Texas Tribune at noon on May 12 for an interview with Texas Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick, conducted by the Tribune’s energy and economy reporter Mitchell Ferman.

Craddick will be answering questions about the effects the coronavirus outbreak is having on Texas’ energy economy. We’ll also be discussing the recent historic drop in oil prices globally, what Texas energy producers are saying and the anticipated impact on the state’s budget for the upcoming legislative session.

In early March, the state’s oil and gas industry was dealt a major blow as global oil prices plummeted as a result of Saudi Arabia’s declaration of a price war on Russia. Then in late April, the price for a barrel of oil plunged negative, the lowest price since at least the 1980s. With shelter-in-place orders in effect, people are not commuting or traveling, leading to a devastating decline in global oil demand.

The Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the state’s oil and gas industry, initially decided against taking action to impose limits on oil producers, instead creating a task force to gather more information.

Texas oil producers have already felt the effects of the oil price crisis as they have closed oil wells, lost money and laid off employees.

The long-term effect on the state’s economy is still unclear, but initial indicators are not good. Comptroller Glenn Hegar, watching rapid declines in sales taxes from a flagging economy and oil prices that signal drops in severance taxes, has warned state officials that they’ll have billions of dollars less to spend in the current budget than he forecasted a year ago. He also said the economic implications will have an effect on the comptroller’s budget projection for the upcoming 87th legislative session, which begins in January.

Craddick was first elected Texas Railroad commissioner in 2012. She is an attorney specializing in oil and gas, water, electric deregulation and environmental policy. Before serving on the Railroad Commission, Craddick was the chief political and legal adviser to the speaker of the Texas House.