Community seeks answers for the untimely death of Houston teen shot, killed while waiting for bus

HOUSTON – A community in mourning is questioning what led to the killing of Austin High School honor student Atiba Jeffrey.

Community activist Quanell X, and Jeffrey's grieving mother, Christine Farrell, gathered together Sunday for a prayer vigil. They asked the public to come forward with any information regarding his death.

Quanell X said Jeffrey exemplifies the type of man the community needs.

“This young man was in school doing the right thing about to graduate. This young man (has) never been in trouble," he said.

According to Houston Police Department, while Jeffrey, 18, was waiting to get on the bus Monday in the 6700 block of Polk street, he was shot twice and left to die.

Farrell said her son wanted to serve the country after graduating high school this year.

Anyone with information on the shooting and killing Jeffrey should call HPD.