Nearly hourlong police chase through Houston ends with arrest

HOUSTON – A police chase Monday through Houston that lasted nearly an hour ended with a man being arrested.

The chase started around 1:05 p.m. at Interstate 610 and Main Street.

Authorities said the chase of a black Lexus sedan started after the driver refused to stop during a traffic stop.

It is unclear why this person ran from police.

The chase covered areas in south, southeast and southwest Houston before coming to a stop around 1:54 p.m. in front of an Exxon station on Reed Road just off of State Highway 288.

Following the chase, the driver exited the vehicle with his hands up and was taken into custody without incident.

A K-9 officer was sent into the vehicle to investigate following the end of the crash.

This story is developing.