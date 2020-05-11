6 people shot in Katy after families possibly opened fire on one another on Mother’s Day

HOUSTON – Six people were shot Sunday night after a shooting possibly between two families in Katy, officials said.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to the call after 10 p.m. at the 18000 block of Bonners Park Circle.

“Very preliminary info: members from two families possibly open fire on one another,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote on Twitter. “Multiple individuals may be injured, two of them may have serious injuries.”

Gonzalez said investigators were en route to the scene and the follow-up investigation was underway.

The victims were transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.