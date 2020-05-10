While gyms are closed, sweat it out to the oldies with these 18 retro workout videos

Over the past several weeks Texas has taken steps to reopen, allowing restaurants, malls, retail stores, salons and some other businesses to resume operations. But gyms, shuttered since mid-March, remain closed until May 18 and endorphin-junkies, gym rats, fitness-lovers and the like are entering their second month exercising sans the equipment, instruction and amenities of their beloved studios and gyms. If your well of at-home exercise ideas has gone dry, it’s time to turn back the clock and explore the wild wild world of retro home exercise videos.

Many of these workout videos of yesteryear are now on YouTube. You can even track down the original VHS tapes on Ebay and Amazon if you’re really motivated and happen to own a functioning VCR. Since most of these workout programs were designed as at-home routines, there’s not much equipment is needed if any at all. Just grab your laptop, a mat and deck out in your finest unitard to get ready to sweat it out to these exercise gems.

From Tae Bo to Jazzercise and from Fabio to Cher, here are some retro at-home workout videos you can do at home

Jane Fonda’s “Workout," 1982, 33 minutes

VHS description: “My workout is designed to build strength, develop flexibility, and increase endurance. To get the full benefit from the workout you must do it with me from beginning to end without stopping. It is this vigorous and sustained use of your entire body that will not only tone the muscles but will burn up calories, improve circulation, eliminate toxins and strengthen your heart and lungs. The basis of the workout is the repetition of certain movements that use single muscle group against the resistance of your own body weight. The repetitions are followed by stretches to develop flexibility and to keep your muscles long.”

Greg Smithey’s “The Original Buns of Steel," 1987, 48 minutes

VHS description: “BUNS OF STEEL is devoted to strengthening, tightening, toning and shaping the buttocks (buns), thighs and upper legs. Through a grueling but effective series of exercises following a brief aerobic warm-up, Greg Smithey, former World Class pole vaulter, leads you on the road to a tighter, sleeker, lower half.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s “Shape Up With Arnold Schwarzenegger,” 1982, 1 hour 26 minutes

VHS description: “A complete home video weight-resistance training program developed by the world’s greatest body-builder, Arnold Schwarzenegger himself. Arnold’s program will increase your strength, your flexibility, and improve your overall cardiovascular system. Whether your work out at home or in a gym or health club, with or without weights, you’ll look and feel better by following these exercises. Regardless of your age and fitness level, Arnold coaches you through every step, teaching you his secrets."

Zsa Zsa Gabor’s “It’s Simple Darling," 1993, 31 minutes

Editorial review: "The American socialite and actress, who was born in Budapest in 1917, has long been in the public eye. She is well known for her charming manner, numerous film appearances, and long line of ex-husbands (nine, at last count). Having immigrated to America in 1941, the former Miss Hungary was once quoted as saying “I am a marvellous housekeeper. Every time I leave a man, I keep his house.” Her workout video, ‘It’s Simple, Darling!’ displays more of this effervescent wit. "

Billy Blanks’ “Ultimate Tae Bo," 1 hour 30 minutes

VHS description: “Ultimate Tae Bo is the workout to do when you want a super intense workout. This workout involves non-stop, high energy moves that will provide an extreme, heart-pumping fitness challenge. Billy keeps your whole body-feet, arms, legs and shoulders-moving every minute. You’ll sweat hard and feel energized as you experience the ultimate Tae Bo workout!”

George Foreman’s “Walk It Off With George Foreman: Walk and Box," 2004, 46 minutes

VHS description: "Get lean, firm and toned with Walk and Box! You’ll combine innovative power-walking intervals with fun punched, calisthenics and boxing training moves to strengthen your legs and your upper body so you burn more fat and calories and get faster results!”

Irlene Mandrell’s “Texersize,” 1983, 37 minutes

VHS description: “Texersize with Irlene Mandrell is oriented toward increasing flexibility while providing proven aerobic conditioning. In only 30 minutes you’ll exercise all major muscle groups: arms, hips, thighs, abdomen, legs and overall body conditioning. It’s all done to the good time sounds of such country-swing tunes as “Thighs of Texas,” “Saddle Bag Stomp” and “The Big Bend.” Best of all, you’ll see that Texersize not only works, it’s also fun!”

Cindy Crawford’s "Shape Your Body,” 1992, 1 hour 38 minutes

VHS Description: “Includes two comprehensive fitness workouts designed for alternate days...Plus an extra 10-minute jump-start mini workout. Workout I (45 minutes): After warming up, stretch and tone your legs. Then, work your buns, chest and back for a tight, firm look and feel, and your abs (stomach) for strength and fitness. Workout II (40 minutes): After warming up, we’ll work on leg power and strength, then shift to a complete routine to define your arms and shoulders. We’ll finish with more abdominal work. Jump-Start Mini-Workout (10 minutes): Take 10 minutes to revitalize yourself anytime with this overall mini-workout."

Mark Wahlberg’s “The Marky Mark Workout: Form, Focus, Fitness,” 1993, 1 hour, 10 minutes

VHS Description: “Listen up! If you want to look sharp and feel good, you got to get with the program. And now, you can spend a full day with me and some top trainers. These total body workouts are perfect for everybody--guys and girls, beginners or experienced--whether you just want to tone your body or pump some serious iron at he gym. We give you the form, focus, and the facts, Check it out: we got Rich Minzer from Gold’s Gym, nutritionist Neal Spruce, great locations, and some hot music. Remember--No matter where you’re starting from or what you’re looking for, this is the total package to get you there.”

Cher’s "CherFitness: Hot Dance,” 1992, 38 minutes

VHS description: “38 minutes or Aerobic fun! This is an enjoyable way to condition your heart and shape your body while improving your endurance. A heart rate check mid-routine assured that you’re exercising at your optimal intensity and achieving the maximum aerobic benefit. Burn calories and fat safely and effortlessly!"

Fabio’s “Fabio Fitness,” 1993, 1 hour

VHS description: “Fabio, the world’s sexiest man, is ready to share his lifetime of fitness secrets with you. Designed by Fabio along with top fitness expert, Brenda Dykgraaf, “Fabio fitness” is an easy-to-follow, intensive body-shaping program for both men and women. Whether you want to lose weight and develop long, sleek lines or build up your muscles for that sculpted, lean look, Fabio will lead you through the regimen that’s perfect for your individual body type with his own special brand of motivation.”

Judi Sheppard Missett’s “Let’s Jazzercise,” 1983, 56 minutes

VHS description: “LET’S JAZZERCISE is an easy-to-follow total body conditioning program designed to make you look and feel terrific. It conditions your heart, tones your muscles, increases your flexibility and lifts your spirits while providing a physiologically safe sequence of routines."

Alyssa Milano’s “Teen Steam,” 1988, 45 minutes

VHS Description: “Like any teenager, I’ve got lots of energy, And sometimes things that happen in my life makes me restless. I need to move and let off the steam that builds up inside. So I put together a dance and workout routine that helps me cool out, keep my body fit and head straight. I call in Teen Steam. Now I want to share it with you! I made this video so that you and I could do m routine together. You’ll meet me friends Michelle and Tiffanie, and we’ll all work it out. You’ll learn some outrageous new movies, hear some hot music, and hang out and laugh with us. You’ll see what my room is like, and you won’t believe the dance number -- it’s unreal! There’s even a little fantasy added just of fun. Oh, yeah -- I also sing the theme song that says it all."

Debbie Reynold’s “Do It Debbie’s Way," 1983, 1 hour 25 minutes

VHS Description: “I tried all other exercise albums and found them too fast and difficult for me, and I’ve been a dancer all my life. Developed over many years at my studio in North Hollywood, this program of two classes will help you get in shape and stay that way. You’ll find the pace nice and easy, exercising with favorite big band music.”

Bruce Jenner’s “The Bruce Jenner Winning Workout," 1984, 1 hour 21 minutes

Description: Bruce Jenner (now known as Caitlyn Jenner) put together a program to get people in shape. The fitness program features a stretching and warm-up segment, aerobic cardiovascular exercises and a cool-down stretch period.

Paula Abdul’s “Get Up And Dance!" 1994, 21 minutes

VHS Description: “Join Paul Abdul for the ultimate workout--an hour so fun you’ll forget all about the fitness pat! Paula’s aerobic dance workout program is unlike anything else out there. It combines both low- and high-impact aerobics, with a strong focus on burning all that unwanted fat. It’s safe and exciting for beginners, yet challenging enough for pros. Best of all, it’s a great time -- a workout you’ll look forward to. So what are you waiting for . . . Get Up and Dance!"

“Dancin’ Grannies: Mature fitness Active workout," 1991, 52 minutes

VHS Description: “This video provides limbering stretches, easy-to-follow aerobics and body sculpting. Finish with our soothing relaxation segment . . . stress just seems to disappear. After just a few week, you’ll notice the changes; you’re bound to feel firmer and looks years younger. Join us as we look better and grow stronger with each new day."

Reebok’s “Step Reebok: The Video,” 1992, 58 minutes

VHS Description: “'Step Reebok: The Video’ is the electricity video that takes you through a complete, heart-pumping sessions of Step Reebok. With the look and feel of a music video, it puts you in the middle of a unique and dynamic group workout. Unique music transitions, verbal and visual cues make it almost impossible to miss a single step."