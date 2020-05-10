Summer in the great indoors: Here’s a list of Houston-area camp programming offered online

Many camps are trying to determine how or if they’ll proceed this summer, locked in wait-and-see mode while monitoring the pandemic’s progress and awaiting guidance from state and local health officials. But some Houston-area summer camps have already announced they will move their programming online.

In addition to these options, some Houston-area organizations and businesses are also offering virtual educational programs and camp experiences.

Although these online options might look a little different than the traditional summer camp, these virtual offerings will still help keep kids engaged during the summer months away from school.

We will update this list as more virtual summer programs and virtual educational experiences are announced.

The Houston Zoo’s popular program Camp Zoofari is canceled through August 31, 2020 and the zoo itself remains shuttered until further notice. In lieu of its usual summer camp programming, the zoo is now offering a free virtual camp experience on its website, which includes education videos and activities.

For more information, visit www.houstonzoo.org or call (713) 533-6500.

The free virtual Cub Scout camp is a council-hosted event for Cub Scouts entering first through fifth grade for the 2020-2021 school year. The online camp will include programs for rank advancements, games, special guests, crafts and more.

The council encourages Cub Scouts to attend a one-day Outdoor Sports Day being held at Bovay Scout Ranch to supplement the virtual day camp.

For more information, visit www.shac.org, email isd@shac.org or call (713) 659-8111

The Houston Public Library has transitioned its summer camp programming into an online interactive camp. Campers will receive STREAM kits and follow instructors via live streams or at their own pace. Each camp kit contains a week’s worth of STREAM activities and is sterile upon delivery. The virtual camp program offers multiple sessions, which run from June 8 - August 21 and offer educational experiences for all students from kindergarten through 12th grade. Registration is limited to one camp per participant. Camp STREAM will cover topis including creative writing, financial literacy, robotics, video game design and 3D printing.

For more information, visit https://houstonlibrary.org/camp-stream, email hpl.mobile@houstontx.gov or call (832) 393-1533.

The creative writing camp is shifting its programming online this summer. The creative writing camp offered in partnership with Rice University offers programming for students from kindergarten through 12th grade and will provide multiple sessions throughout the summer.

For more information, visit https://glasscock.rice.edu or email creativewritingcamp.rice.edu.

The Houston Humane Society’s popular program, dubbed Companion Camp, has gone virtual. Kids can tune in to the Houston Humane society’s Facebook Live at 2 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday through the month of May for virtual companion camp programming.

For more information, visit www.houstonhumane.org, email camp@houstonhumane.org or call (281) 910-5651.

The Knight School offers online chess lessons for children ages 3-17.

For more information, visit www.theknightschool.com, email dbrooksphd@theknightschool.com or call (205) 332-5233.

