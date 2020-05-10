Fatal hit-and-run crash shuts down Aldine Westfield Rd. in Spring, constable says

Published: May 10, 2020, 6:05 am Updated: May 10, 2020, 6:17 am

SPRING, Texas – Aldine Westfield Road in Spring is closed in both directions as deputy constables with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 investigate a fatal hit-and-run accident.

The hit-and-run auto-pedestrian crash occurred in the 22700 block of Aldine Westfield Rd. The pedestrian was located deceased at the scene, Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said in a tweet.

There is no description of the suspect vehicle.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.