Fatal hit-and-run crash shuts down Aldine Westfield Rd. in Spring, constable says

SPRING, Texas – Aldine Westfield Road in Spring is closed in both directions as deputy constables with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 investigate a fatal hit-and-run accident.

The hit-and-run auto-pedestrian crash occurred in the 22700 block of Aldine Westfield Rd. The pedestrian was located deceased at the scene, Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said in a tweet.

There is no description of the suspect vehicle.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

