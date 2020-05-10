Fatal hit-and-run crash shuts down Aldine Westfield Rd. in Spring, constable says
SPRING, Texas – Aldine Westfield Road in Spring is closed in both directions as deputy constables with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 investigate a fatal hit-and-run accident.
The hit-and-run auto-pedestrian crash occurred in the 22700 block of Aldine Westfield Rd. The pedestrian was located deceased at the scene, Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said in a tweet.
Deputy Constables are on the scene of a hit and run auto pedestrian crash in the 22700 block of Aldine Westfield Rd. The pedestrian is deceased. All of Aldine Westfield Rd is closed at this time.— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) May 10, 2020
There is no description of the suspect vehicle.
An investigation is underway.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
