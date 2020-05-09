Kingwood HS coach recovering from cancer surgery alone due to COVID-19 hospital restrictions

KINGWOOD, Texas – It’s the world we live in right now, even when an illness is not COVID-19 -- it’s still, somehow impacted by this pandemic.

That is the case for a Kingwood High School soccer coach.

Coach Pres Holcomb is battling stage 4 colon cancer, and just had major surgery but because of COVID-19 restrictions at the hospital, he had to recover -- alone

His team, however, is making sure their coach feels loved and supported.