Kingwood HS coach recovering from cancer surgery alone due to COVID-19 hospital restrictions
KINGWOOD, Texas – It’s the world we live in right now, even when an illness is not COVID-19 -- it’s still, somehow impacted by this pandemic.
That is the case for a Kingwood High School soccer coach.
Coach Pres Holcomb is battling stage 4 colon cancer, and just had major surgery but because of COVID-19 restrictions at the hospital, he had to recover -- alone
His team, however, is making sure their coach feels loved and supported.
