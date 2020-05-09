Graduating seniors can get a free cake from this Houston bakery

HOUSTON – As many Class of 2020 ceremonies are canceled or postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, seniors set to graduate high school and college this spring have had to do without the customary pomp and circumstance surrounding graduation.

One Houston bakery is trying to cheer up and celebrate graduating seniors with a sweet offer: free cake.

Arandas Bakery announced that during the month of May, graduating seniors can present their school ID, proof of graduation and the Facebook post below to place an order for a free personal-sized cake.

The offer is valid during the month of May at the bakery’s Airline, Beechnut, Gulf Freeway and Eastex Freeway locations. For more information, visit arandasbakery.com or call (713) 771-3616.