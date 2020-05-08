Person hit and killed by Southwest airplane on runway in Austin, airport says

HOUSTON – A person was struck and killed by a Southwest airplane Thursday night on a runway at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, according to the airport.

According to preliminary information released by the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot of Southwest Airlines Flight 1392 reported seeing a person on Runway 17-Right, shortly after the Boeing 737 touched down at 8:12 p.m. The driver of an Airport Operations vehicle subsequently reported finding the victim on the runway.

“AUS is aware of an individual that was struck and killed on runway 17R by a landing aircraft earlier this evening,” the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport wrote on Twitter. “The incident is currently under investigation, and we will provide more information as it becomes available.”

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said multiple assets are responding to 3600 Presidential Blvd., which is the address to the airport.

“Reported person possibly struck by an airplane o a runway. More information to follow,” ATCEMS wrote on Twitter.

FAA investigators are on their way to the site and will assist the Austin Police Department and other officials in determining whether the aircraft struck the victim.

