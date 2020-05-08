Funeral procession held for Harris County sergeant who died from coronavirus

HOUSTON – Friday was a very somber day for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office as they honored a longtime deputy who died from COVID-19.

Dozens of deputies escorted the body of Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski, 70, from the Memorial Hermann Hospital of the Woodlands to the Memorial Crematory and Mortuary in southwest Houston.

Scholwinski’s family joined the Harris County Sheriff’s Office family for the procession.

Deputies stood at attention as they took his flag-draped casket in and out of the hearse.

Medical staff watched in silence outside the hospital where he was treated.

Friends and colleagues said he went above and beyond the call of duty, even working from the hospital before he passed away.

“You just take a tenth of what he is and give it to everybody and this world would be a different place, because he was just that special of a person. He really was that special of a person,” said friend Capt. Michael Koteras.

Sgt. Scholwinski became sick with COVID-19 in March and died on Wednesday after a long battle. He had been part of the HCSO since 1979. He leaves behind his wife, four children and two grandchildren.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said he considered retiring in January but decided to continue serving his community. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.