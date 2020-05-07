82ºF

Austin plans to extend stay-at-home orders

FILE- In this June 26, 2015, file photo, heavy traffic moves away from and toward the downtown area of Nashville, Tenn. From the middle of the Obama administration to the midpoint of the Trump administration, household income grow the most in growing tech and entertainment centers like in Austin, Nashville, Pittsburgh and large chunks of the West Coast, while it declined the most in former manufacturing and mining hubs like High Point, N.C., and Scranton, Pa., according to new figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders to reopen the economy, Austin is planning to extend stay-at-home orders, KXAN reports.

“We are not going to reopen anything more than what we have already open because we think that’s the safest thing to do,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler told the TV station.

The next phase for reopening businesses in Texas starts Friday and will include the limited opening of hair, nail and tanning salons; barbershops; wedding venues and swimming pools. But in Austin, public libraries and public swimming spots like Barton Springs and Deep Eddy Pool will remain closed for now. Most city offices will remain closed, too, and employees will be working from home whenever possible. — Juan Pablo Garnham

Disclosure: Steve Adler, a former Texas Tribune board chairman, has been a financial supporter of the Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

