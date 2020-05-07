Austin plans to extend stay-at-home orders

Despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders to reopen the economy, Austin is planning to extend stay-at-home orders, KXAN reports.

“We are not going to reopen anything more than what we have already open because we think that’s the safest thing to do,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler told the TV station.

The next phase for reopening businesses in Texas starts Friday and will include the limited opening of hair, nail and tanning salons; barbershops; wedding venues and swimming pools. But in Austin, public libraries and public swimming spots like Barton Springs and Deep Eddy Pool will remain closed for now. Most city offices will remain closed, too, and employees will be working from home whenever possible. — Juan Pablo Garnham

