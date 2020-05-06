What you need to know about Rooftop Cinema Club’s new retro-style, contact-less movie experience

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Movie theaters were among the businesses allowed to open for phase one of Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen Texas.

The governor put strict guidelines in place for businesses that were allowed to reopen and, in an effort to promote those guidelines, the Rooftop Cinema Club is bringing back the drive-in movie.

When will it open?

The Drive-In at Sawyer Yards will open May 12.

Where is it located?

You can find it at Sawyer Yards at 2301 Summer St., behind Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.

What can you expect?

According to a news release, “audiences can enjoy a mix of modern and classic films, starting with the iconic “Grease,” and that famous drive-in scene.”

How much are tickets?

Tickets start at $28 per vehicle, regardless of occupancy. You can purchase them at Rooftopcinemaclub.com/houston/venue/the-drive-in-sawyer-yards.

What about snacks?

Guests have the option of bringing their own snacks or ordering concessions from Rooftop Cinema, or food and drinks from their partner, Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co., which is located on site.

Concession items include popcorn, candy and sodas. To-go menu items from the brewery include slow cooked short ribs, burgers, wraps and salad bowls. All orders are made online and people will be notified when the order is ready.

What are the movies and showtimes?

Family-friendly films will be the first of two screenings each night beginning at 8:15 p.m. The second screening will be films for people ages 18 and up. Those will start around 10:45 p.m. Doors open one hour prior to the first showtime and 30 minutes before the second.

First Week Movie Listings:

May 12: Grease, Drive

May 13: Night at the Museum, Silence of the Lambs

May 14: The Princess Bride, Romeo & Juliet

May 15: The Greatest Showman, The Rocky Horror Picture Show

May 16: Grease, Moulin Rouge

May 17: The Sandlot, Brown Sugar

Visit the Rooftop Cinema Club website for more information.