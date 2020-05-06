That’s a lot of nosh: Kinder Foundation donates $1M to Houston Food Bank

HOUSTON – Kinder Foundation is donating $1 million to Houston Food Bank to assist in feeding those impacted by COVID-19.

“In times like these, charitable organizations are relied on by the most vulnerable people in our communities, and we, in turn, rely on the support of our generous donors in order to provide hope in the form of food,” Brian Greene, president/CEO of Houston Food Bank, said. “This gift by Kinder Foundation is vital to our COVID response.”

This donation is the latest gift to Houston Food Bank from Kinder Foundation, whose support goes back to 2008. They have previously supported the Hunger Can’t Wait capital campaign to purchase a new, larger facility as well as the expansion of the food bank’s Backpack Buddy program, which provides meals for at-risk children in after-school programs, according to Houston Food Bank.

“Being able to feed yourself and your family is fundamental to the quality of your life,” Nancy Kinder, president and chief executive officer of Kinder Foundation, said. “We are fortunate to have the Houston Food Bank to provide hunger relief year-round. Our hope is that no one in Houston will go hungry. The Kinder Foundation is deeply proud to support the Houston Food Bank during this turbulent time.”