Some local gyms in survival mode during stay home order

HOUSTON – Some local gyms are in survival mode as they attempt to adapt to the stay home, work safe order.

Gyms were not included in the Gov. Greg Abbott’s first phase of re-opening Texas.

The owner of Fulshear CrossFit, Bryan White, said that he has had to make several adjustments since the order went into effect

“We were offering all of classes face-to-face, like everyone else, and then we had to immediately make the switch to online,” White said.

He said he is now offering virtual classes on Facebook Live and Zoom.

The owner of CrossFit Hippo in the Katy area, George Giles, said that he has been losing members daily since the order went into effect.

On May 1, Giles said he went against the order and decided to open his doors so that a coach could train a small group but someone filed a complaint to the Harris County Fire Marshalls office.

“In walked the fire marshals and (they) explained to me that I’m not allowed to do that,” Giles said.

He said that he is afraid for the future of his business.

“I think the far-reaching effect that this has on homes and families, we will not know the damage this caused for years. The funding and all of that is great but it is going to get here too late,” Giles said.