Man found shot to death at his home in south Houston, police say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Police said they are looking for any possible surveillance footage after a shooting left a man dead at his home Monday night.

Police said the shooting happened off Mowery Road near Cullen Boulevard on the southside of Houston at around 6:55 p.m.

According to officers, a man in his 30′s was found dead at his home.

If you know anything, you are urged to call the police.

