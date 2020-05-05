Man found shot to death at his home in south Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Police said they are looking for any possible surveillance footage after a shooting left a man dead at his home Monday night.
Police said the shooting happened off Mowery Road near Cullen Boulevard on the southside of Houston at around 6:55 p.m.
According to officers, a man in his 30′s was found dead at his home.
If you know anything, you are urged to call the police.
