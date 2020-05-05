HERE 2 HELP: How to qualify and apply for food stamps in Texas during the COVID-19 pandemic

Many Texans are struggling to make ends meet to pay rent, bills and especially groceries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, there is help.

The Texas Supplemental Nutrition Assiatance Program (SNAP) provides monetary benefits to needy families to buy the food they need. The benefits are placed in a Lone Star card and can be used to buy groceries just like a regular credit card.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced on April 8 that he will provide $168 million in emergency SNAP benefits to help Texans during the viral outbreak.

More than 230,000 Texans applied for SNAP benefits since March, as many laid-off workers are quickly turning to government assistance.

“The additional SNAP food benefits will give families who are facing economic uncertainty security in knowing that they will continue to have access to food,” said Health and Human Services’ Access and Eligibility Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter. “SNAP has always been a safety net for households in their time of need. A pandemic will not stop our work to continue helping families purchase nutritious foods.”

SNAP recipients are receiving the maximum benefits allowed for their household size, while other recipients will see an increase starting May 15. Click here to see the maximum monthly benefits chart by household size.

Texans who are interested in applying for benefits can visit the YourTexasBenefits website and begin an online application. You can also dial 211 for assistance.