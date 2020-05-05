83ºF

Boy, 4, dies after being accidentally shot by older sibling in La Porte, police say

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – A 4-year-old boy died Tuesday afternoon after his older sibling accidentally shot him, according to the La Porte Police Department.

The incident was reported around 2:20 p.m. in the 10200 block of Old Orchard Road.

La Porte police said the child was airlifted to the Medical Center for treatment where he later died.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

