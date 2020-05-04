Motorcycle involved in fatal crash with 18-wheeler on Highway 290 near Gessner Road, police say
HOUSTON – A motorcyclist was involved in a fatal crash with an 18-wheeler Monday afternoon on the Northwest Freeway, Houston police said.
The accident was reported around 3:45 p.m. on Highway 290 and Gessner Road.
Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The scene is being investigated into how the accident happened.
Police ask drivers to see alternate routes.
