Man killed, driver in custody after deadly hit-and-run, police say

HOUSTON – A man was killed and a driver is in custody following a hit-and-run accident Sunday, police said.

Police said the incident happened on the southbound 59 feeder near Hillcroft at around 9:25 p.m. when HPD and the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a crash.

Police said there was a two-vehicle accident where a Cadillac struck a vehicle exiting the freeway of Hillcroft. Officers said the vehicle hit a concrete pylon, which split the car and ejected the driver. The Cadillac then came to a rest on top of the ejected driver. When paramedics arrived at the scene, they pronounced a man dead.

Witnesses said they followed the driver to a residence after he fled the scene. Police said they eventually took the driver into custody and he may be charged with intoxication manslaughter, pending blood tests.