LIST: Houston-area summer camps canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Texas schools are shuttered. Playgrounds closed. Extracurriculars on hold. And the spring sports season canceled. Across the region, parents and students holed up indoors amid stay-at-home edicts and a slew of coronavirus-related restrictions are wondering whether summer camps will proceed or, if they too, will get nixed.

While many camps are in wait-and-see mode, monitoring the pandemic’s progress and awaiting guidance from state and local health officials, some Houston-area summer camps have already announced they won’t open due to the coronavirus crisis.

We will update this list as more cancellations and postponements are announced.

The Alley Theatre announced the cancellation of all remaining education activities including its summer camps, the 2020 Conservatory, The Alley Teen Grand Slam, The Alley Master Class Series, summer internships. Anyone with questions concerning the cancellations can contact Cathy Bencivenga, Executive Manager of Education & Community Engagement at cathyb@alleytheatre.org.

Sam Houston Area Council day and overnight camps are canceled through June 30. Canceled camps include Cub Scout Resident Camps at Bovay Scout Ranch, Scouts BSA Summer Camp 2020 at Tsuru Scout Camp at Camp Strake, Cub Scout Resident Camps at Bovay Scout Ranch, Cub Scout Adventure Camp and Cub Scout district day camps. The council announced it will roll out online scout programming to supplement some canceled camp programs.

Camp Allen summer camp programs are canceled through June 21. Anyone seeking more information can call (936) 825-7175 or email info@campallen.org.

Camp Cho-Yeh in Livingston has suspended all summer camp operations for 2020.

Camp Olympia announced it has postponed summer camp programming until June 28 and canceled all summer camp sessions scheduled before that date. The camp added four more summer terms during the latter half of the summer in hopes of allowing as many campers to attend as possible once it reopens. Camp organizers said it will require COVID-19 testing of all campers and staff members prior to entry into the camp.

GSSJC day and resident camps are canceled through June 30. Camp registrants will receive direct communication concerning their activity as GSSJC processes cancelations and refunds.

The Houston SPCA has postponed or canceled all community events and gatherings including 2020 Summer Critter Camp. Visit http://www.houstonspca.org/education/critter-camp/ for updates.

The Houston Zoo’s Camp Zoofari is canceled through August 31, 2020. The zoo’s account team is currently processing thousands of refunds. Any registrants who do not receive a refund by the end of May are asked to contact the zoo at education@houstonzoo.org.

Kinkaid has canceled all summer on-campus experiences including all camps and summer programs.

Summer Incitement is canceled for the week of June 8-12. Rainard will issue full refunds for all registrants who have already paid. Anyone with questions concerning the cancellations or refunds can call Rainard at (713) 647-7246 or email accounting@rainard.org.

Athletic camps and programs have been canceled for minors through June 30.

Yorkshire’s 2020 Summer Program was canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Was your child’s summer camp canceled or postponed? Tell us about it in the comments.

