Find comfort in the sights and sounds of Texas: De-stress with these 35 soothing nature videos

Are you struggling with stress and need a quick diversion? Take a beat. Embark on a virtual visit into nature and explore a corner of the Lone Star State different than your own with these soothing videos. Whether you listen to birds chirp in a field of bluebonnets , watch the sun rise in West Texas or take virtual walk along Jamaica beach, these videos will offer you a calming break during a stressful time.

Find comfort in these sights and sounds of Texas.

Take a virtual visit to this field of Texas bluebonnets

Feel the sand between your toes at this Galveston Island beach

Get a bird’s eye view of Big Bend National Park

Take a train ride through Hermann Park

Paddle board on Lake Marble Falls at sunset

Watch the wildlife at Brazos Bend State Park

Watch this moonset while bison roam in Caprock Canyon

Go birding on the beach without leaving your couch

Enjoy some flowing water and fall leaves at Lost Maples State Natural Area

Look at some gorgeous wildflowers in the Davis Mountains

Crawl around with these hermit crabs in Matagorda Bay

Paddle a kayak on the San Antonio River

Head underground with a virtual visit of Longhorn Caverns

Watch these mesmerizing shifting sands of Monahans Sandhills State Park

Get a glimpse of some deer in Mills County

Take a dip in Hamilton Pool

Enjoy the calming sounds of rushing water from the Pedernales River

Listen to prairie dogs chirp at Caprock Canyons State Park

Fly along Devils River

Get an amazing view of humming birds at South Llano River State Park

Take a bike ride through McKinney Falls State Park

Visit the the Gerald D Hines Waterwall Park

Get up close with these swallows

Take a dip in Barton Springs

Walk along Jamaica Beach and sunset

Sit around a campfire on a cool Texas night

Enjoy a sunrise on the outskirts of Marfa

Watch these monarch butterflies fuel up

Step into a field of poppies in Fredericksburg

Listen to rushing water at Dolan Falls

Enjoy a sunset at the Galveston Bay Marsh

Watch some sleepy ducks nap along the banks of the Colorado River in Bastrop

Take in the sights and sounds of Gorman Falls in Colorado Bend State Park

Fish at Goose Island State Park

Watch these West Texas clouds

