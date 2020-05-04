Find comfort in the sights and sounds of Texas: De-stress with these 35 soothing nature videos
Are you struggling with stress and need a quick diversion? Take a beat. Embark on a virtual visit into nature and explore a corner of the Lone Star State different than your own with these soothing videos. Whether you listen to birds chirp in a field of bluebonnets , watch the sun rise in West Texas or take virtual walk along Jamaica beach, these videos will offer you a calming break during a stressful time.
Find comfort in these sights and sounds of Texas.
Take a virtual visit to this field of Texas bluebonnets
Feel the sand between your toes at this Galveston Island beach
Get a bird’s eye view of Big Bend National Park
Take a train ride through Hermann Park
Paddle board on Lake Marble Falls at sunset
Watch the wildlife at Brazos Bend State Park
Watch this moonset while bison roam in Caprock Canyon
Go birding on the beach without leaving your couch
Enjoy some flowing water and fall leaves at Lost Maples State Natural Area
Look at some gorgeous wildflowers in the Davis Mountains
Crawl around with these hermit crabs in Matagorda Bay
Paddle a kayak on the San Antonio River
Head underground with a virtual visit of Longhorn Caverns
Watch these mesmerizing shifting sands of Monahans Sandhills State Park
Get a glimpse of some deer in Mills County
Take a dip in Hamilton Pool
Enjoy the calming sounds of rushing water from the Pedernales River
Listen to prairie dogs chirp at Caprock Canyons State Park
Fly along Devils River
Get an amazing view of humming birds at South Llano River State Park
Take a bike ride through McKinney Falls State Park
Visit the the Gerald D Hines Waterwall Park
Get up close with these swallows
Take a dip in Barton Springs
Walk along Jamaica Beach and sunset
Sit around a campfire on a cool Texas night
Enjoy a sunrise on the outskirts of Marfa
Watch these monarch butterflies fuel up
Step into a field of poppies in Fredericksburg
Listen to rushing water at Dolan Falls
Enjoy a sunset at the Galveston Bay Marsh
Watch some sleepy ducks nap along the banks of the Colorado River in Bastrop
Take in the sights and sounds of Gorman Falls in Colorado Bend State Park
Fish at Goose Island State Park
Watch these West Texas clouds
