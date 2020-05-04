At least 1 dead, 7 injured in six-vehicle wreck in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – At least one person is dead and seven people were injured in a six-vehicle wreck in southwest Houston Monday evening, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD first tweeted about the wreck at about 4:17 p.m. near the intersection of Almeda Road and Reed Road.

Witnesses at the scene told KPRC 2 that 10 people were in the wreck that involved six cars. At least seven people were transported to the hospital for treatment and one man was killed. Two people did not sustain injures in the wreck.

At least 1 person is dead and 7 were injured in a six-vehicle wreck in southwest Houston on Monday, May 4, 2020. (KPRC)

Houston police say at one driver showed signs of intoxication.

Roads are closed in all directions and drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.