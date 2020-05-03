Police searching for man who shot husband several times after altercation in SE Houston

HOUSTON – A man in his mid-20s was shot Saturday night following an altercation in southeast Houston, officials said.

Houston Police Department and Houston Fire Department responded to a call of shooting before 11 p.m. at Leonora Street and Glenview Drive. Investigators said they found a male shot in the roadway. He was transported to Ben Taub hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Officials said the man’s wife got into a minor car crash, and she called her husband. The victim came to the scene and argued with another man that was not involved in the crash.

The man pulled out a gun and shot the husband several times, officials said. Then, the shooter fled the scene.

Police said they identified a suspect, but he remains at-large.