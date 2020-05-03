Harris County asks public to submit businesses violating Abbott’s reopening orders

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo requests the public to submit businesses violating Gov. Greg Abbott's executive orders, according to a social media post.

“See a restaurant at full capacity,” she wrote on Twitter. “Businesses open that shouldn’t be? Help us save lives.”

According to a list provided by the county, these are the businesses that must remain closed: any facility used for sports greater than four participants, arcades, arenas, bars, bingo halls, bowling alleys, concert halls, fitness centers, game rooms, gyms, hair and nail salons, licensed massage therapy, live performance theatre, lounges, nightclubs, nursing and retirement homes, long-term care facilities, spas, stadiums, swimming pools, and tattoo parlors.

Residents are asked to submit violations online. You must include the name of the business, the address, the type of business or business services, and the compliant. The complaints should include businesses that are featuring more than 25% occupancy in the facility, non-approved recreational locations open and operating, interactive amusement venues open, non-approved establishments accepting customers, and bars not selling food in the open and operating.

You may also include a date, a time, and additional comments.

On Saturday, Hidalgo signed a new stay-home, work-safe order, outlining non-essential Harris County businesses and others that were not permitted to reopen by Abbott’s plan must remain close through May 20.

Abbott said he is aiming for May 18 as the target date for the second phase of reopening Texas. He said he will factor in hospitalization rates, COVID-19 death rates, and if there are hot spots in different parts of the state. In Phase 2, he hopes to open barbershops, hair and nail salons, bars and gyms.

Anyone with questions is asked to email stayathome@cjo.hctx.net. Here is the link to submit a business violation.